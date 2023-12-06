Watch Jennifer Lopez introduce her new album, hilarious tech glitches and all

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for the release of her new record, “This Is Me... Now.” The record is scheduled to come out on February 16, and is a direct sequel to her record “This Is Me... Then,” which was dedicated to Ben Affleck. In her TikTok channel, Lopez shared a video of herself promoting the album and encouraging people to pre-save it. She had a few tech issues though.

The video documents her experience as she tries to pre-save her own song on Spotify. It kicks off with Lopez looking straight at the camera as she holds her phone. She quickly turns away and yells “What’s my password?” The TikTok then shows various moments of Lopez trying to pre-save her album unsuccessfully, making comments all the way through. “Accept the cookies,” she said. “Who knows this?”

“Back when I made “This Is Me... Then” 20 years ago, you had this and you had this” she said, holding up the original vinyl record and the CD. “But now, you have this!” she said, showing her iPhone’s screen as she searched for the album on her website, On The JLo. “I gotta learn how to pre-save my own record,” she said as she tried to log in to Spotify. “I don’t even know how to pre-save my own records.” As she entered in her personal information, she said, “Incorrect username or password,” and laughed. She got some help from someone off camera, and finally managed to access the account. “Spotify let me in. And I’m done right?” she asked. “No!” said a man off camera. “You still have to pre-save your song!”

Eva Longoria’s touching Jennifer Lopez story

Earlier this month, Eva Longoria discussed her beginnings in the entertainment industry and how seeing women like Jennifer Lopez succeed inspired her to become an actress. In an interview with PEOPLE, Longoria revealed she was an extra in the 1997 “Selena” movie, which served as a launching pad for Lopez. “I’m from Corpus Christi, Texas. I was an extra in that movie and to look up on the stage and go, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Longoria.

“Jennifer broke down so many doors so that we could walk through them,” she said. “And she kicked them down. They were not easy doors. First of all, to see Selena do it, and then to see Jennifer play Selena, you’re like, ‘There is [an] opportunity for somebody who looks like me.’”

