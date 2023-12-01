Riley Keough’s ‘special’ Christmas plans after mom Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic death

Riley Keough wants to have a very special Christmas with her family, following the tragic death of her mom Lisa Marie Presley earlier this year. The celebrity family will be spending some quality time in Hawaii, as revealed by a close source to the actress.

The insider told Us Weekly that Riley and her younger sisters Finley and Harper will be “all going to Hawaii over Christmas,” with the 34-year-old star becoming “closer and closer” to the 15-year-old twin sisters.

©GettyImages



Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

The family has been getting closer together after Lisa Marie’s passing at age 54, with the insider sharing some details about their family dynamic. “When Lisa Marie was alive, Riley wasn’t able to spend as much time [with the twins] because of Lisa Marie’s [strained] relationship with their father, Michael [Lockwood],” the source added. “But he sees what a good influence Riley is and is very supportive.”

Following the tragic news a different source revealed to the publication that the family was supporting each other, and Riley had started to take a “motherly role” with Finley and Harper. “The twins are spending a lot of time with Riley and Priscilla on the weekends,” the insider said. “They have always been close, but when Lisa Marie died the twins’ dad Michael took the twins full-time because it was a big adjustment period for them.”

Riley recently welcomed her first child with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, a baby daughter named Tupelo Storm. The sisters have been spending time together, with the source revealing that the actress was undergoing “grief therapy” at the time.