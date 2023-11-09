Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian’s romance: ‘He wanted to marry her’

Once upon a time in 1975, Robert Kardashian and Priscilla Presley were madly in love. The future father of the famous Kardashian sisters and the former wife of Elvis Presley were linked together at one point, with many thinking they were ready to get married and expand their family.

In his book ‘The Kardashians: An American Drama,’ author Jerry Oppenheimer reveals some details about the brief relationship between the pair, sharing with Page Six that it was their close friend Joni Migdal, who confirmed that they were ready to tie the knot.

Their love story started with the help of Robert’s older brother, Tom Kardashian, and while Tom was also interested in Priscilla, she ended up dating Robert. “But it was Priscilla who decided to date Robert, angering Tommy, and igniting his jealousy and envy,” Migdal said.

“He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan,” Migdal said to the author. Another close friend of Robert, Larry Kraines, also revealed that Elvis was still trying to reunite with Priscilla at the time.

Robert said to his friend that their relationship was “terrific …But this guy Elvis doesn’t stop controlling her,” even detailing some of the phone conversations they had, while she was with Robert, with one of the reasons for Elvis to stop her from dating other men being that they had a daughter together. “They had [daughter] Lisa Marie, and Elvis was very involved in that.”

“Priscilla really changed a lot of my brother’s thinking of how he should dress, how he should even drive, and what he should do — and she changed him easily because she was so attractive and so she had an influence on him,” Robert’s brother said to the author. However, things took a turn when Priscilla felt like she was being turned into “a domesticated Armenian housewife, and that infuriated Priscilla.”

“Priscilla once tried to make dinner for Robert because he kept asking her, so Priscilla said that one night she cooked asparagus, and she made this and she made that, and she went out of her way to make it perfect, and he HATED it. She said that after that meal, he never suggested that she make dinner for him again,” which resulted in Priscilla responding; “Look, I’m not going to marry anyone until Elvis dies.”

Robert would then marry Kris Jenner in 1978, until their divorce in 1991. It was revealed that their last phone call took place in 2003 when Robert had been diagnosed with cancer.