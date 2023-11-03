Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want Sofia Coppola to turn ‘Priscilla’ into a movie: Here’s why

Lisa Marie Presley was shocked when she first read the script for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla.’ The daughter of Elvis Presley even wrote a letter to the director before her tragic death, sharing her thoughts about the biopic and declaring that she was against the making of the movie.

“My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative,” Lisa Marie wrote, expressing her horror at the depiction of her father. The letter was obtained by Variety and reveals her unconformity, describing it as “vengeful.”

“As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character,” she wrote to Coppola. “I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective,” she declared, adding that she didn’t “understand” the script.

This was not the only email Lisa Marie would send to the director, as she also declared that she would “be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.” The second email was sent to Coppola four months before Lisa Marie’s passing, in January 2022.

‘Priscilla’ stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, and follows the story of their romance from the perspective of Priscilla, when she was 14 and Elvis 24. The film was based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir ‘Elvis and Me,’ describing her struggles and experiences during her teenage years.

