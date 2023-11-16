Katie Holmes enjoys New York City’s chilly temperatures in a cozy look

Autumn is in full swing in New York, and Katie Holmes is enjoying the chilly temperatures bundled up in a long, elegant tan coat and a cozy gray beanie. While the actress’s destination was unknown, she seemed to be running some errands.

Despite the cold weather, the star looked effortlessly chic and stylish, her hair tucked neatly under her hat, shielding her from the cold wind. The neutral tones of her outfit complemented her natural beauty, making her stand out even more amidst the bustling city streets.

Is Katie Holmes a fall fashion icon?

In October, Holmes was spotted with some relaxed, comfortable pants and a stunning, cozy sweater in New York City. Holmes wore a pair of comfy and baggy Alo pants resembling dressier black sweatpants. She paired the pants with sneakers, maroon sunglasses, a black top, and a knit olive-colored sweater that was the highlight of the outfit. The overall look showcased her expertise in creating elegant and casual looks by incorporating sophisticated pieces that elevate her style.

Her new film

Earlier this year, Holmes revealed that she called Jenna Bush Hager for some help, but Bush Hager never called back. In an appearance on The Today Show, the two talked about that moment and why Bush Hager ignored the phone call.

Holmes and her co-star Julia Mayorga discussed their new film, “Rare Objects.” Alongside the show’s hosts, they also talked about Holmes and Bush Hager’s missed connection. “I was with my college roommates,” explained Bush Hager. “We were watching ‘Dawson’s Creek’ — I’m not joking — We turned it off, and I’m like, ‘Who called me from…’ and I lived in Texas, ‘Who called me from LA?’”

“I listened to the message, and it was Katie, and I was too embarrassed,” Bush Hager said. “I mean, also, had you come and done research, she would have been like, ‘Wow, this is quite boring.’”