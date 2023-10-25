Spice Girl Geri Halliwell reveals what would be Kim Kardashian’s nickname if she were part of the group

The world of pop culture is no stranger to unexpected connections, and one such fusion of stars has recently come to light. Former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell-Horner has publicly expressed her admiration for reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, and the reason behind this newfound praise is nothing short of heartwarming.

During a recent interview with E! News, the renowned Spice Girl, 51, expressed her excitement as she shared her reaction to Kim Kardashian’s open confession of being a huge fan of the legendary girl group. In a recent episode of the Kardashian family’s reality show, Kim, 44, discussed her deep affection for the Spice Girls.

In that episode, Kardashian even revealed that she was once humorously asked to join the Spice Girls, sparking a sense of nostalgia and wonder among fans of both Kim and the iconic ‘90s band.

Halliwell-Horner was delighted by Kardashian’s sentiments and went a step further by playfully assigning a Spice Girls moniker to the SKIMS founder, saying, “She deserves something really good. She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice. I think she’s Smart Spice. She’s smart.”

The author of “Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen” continued, “It’s brilliant that you’re beautiful from the outside, but also she’s beautiful with a book in her back pocket. I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!”

Halliwell-Horner’s compliments didn’t stop there. She went on to call Kim Kardashian “amazing” and a “very good role model.” The former Spice Girl praised Kardashian for her intelligence and business acumen, noting, “She’s smart. She’s really been inspiring the way she’s turned that business around and also for women to celebrate your curves. I really like that about her.”

The Spice Girls, famous for their empowering message of girl power and chart-topping hits, have maintained an enduring legacy in pop culture. Their influence and iconic personas have resonated with fans across generations. Kim Kardashian’s confession that she dressed up as a Spice Girl for a talent show in her youth also shows the group’s far-reaching appeal.

In the same episode, Kim shared a humorous anecdote about how Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm once jokingly asked her if she’d like to replace Victoria Beckham as “Posh Spice” as they embarked on a tour.

“I mean, I’m sure she was joking. But like, when I was in high school, would I ever have thought that this was, like, a thing? I’m just, like, a girl from high school that loved the Spice Girls, and now they’re asking me?” Kim Kardashian marveled.

This heartwarming story of an international superstar admiring and being admired by a fellow global sensation is a reminder of the profound influence that pop culture icons like the Spice Girls and Kim Kardashian can have on people of all backgrounds.