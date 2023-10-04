Ice Spice raves about working with Ben Affleck in a famous chain commercial

Ice Spice, the renowned rapper and recent Dunkin‘ brand ambassador is praised for her collaboration with Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck. In a recent interview with Variety, Ice Spice shared her experience working with Affleck on a Dunkin’ commercial directed by the actor. The commercial unveiled the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, which left her feeling comfortable and secure, thanks to Affleck’s guidance and presence.

The rapper of Dominican descent was quick to commend Ben Affleck for his directing skills during the commercial shoot. She expressed that working with Affleck was a “comforting” experience, emphasizing his extensive experience in the entertainment industry. Having spent years in the spotlight, Affleck’s expertise provided Ice Spice with a strong sense of security on set.

During the interview, ice Spice shared a humorous anecdote about Affleck’s office decor. The actor-director had a Batman figure on display in his office. This playful touch is a nod to Affleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne in multiple films, including “Batman v Superman.”

The commercial, which premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards, was a delightful and engaging exchange between Ben Affleck and Ice Spice. Affleck humorously starts by announcing that he has become a brand ambassador for Dunkin‘. The commercial then transitions to an office scene where Affleck and Ice Spice sit across each other, trying to brainstorm a fitting name for her drink.

Affleck’s character asks the rapper how they can connect her persona with Dunkin‘, and Ice Spice, with her characteristic flair, responds by saying, “I’m a Dunkin’ girl.”