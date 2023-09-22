Meet Ice Spice’s brother, football player Joey Gaston

Ice Spice comes from a talented family. Her brother Joey Gaston, is forming a career in high school football. He’s now the starting quaterback at Iona Prep, one of the best high schools in the country. Here’s what you should know about him:

His school is in New York

Joey studies in Iona Prep, one of the top schools in the country. The school is located in Rochelle. He’s previously studied in high schools in New Jersey, where he’s been open about his ambition and desire to continue his career in college football.

“I'm not as big as the other QBs so I have had to prove people wrong at every level of my sports career. I have had to work twice as hard for the opportunity to show them that I give the team the best chance to win,” he said per NCSA Sports.

He’s had a great year in football

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Popular rapper “Ice Spice” has a brother named Joey Gaston who is a STAR quarterback for Iona Prep and one of the best high school QBs in New York.



He’s a dual threat QB that runs a 4.5 40 yard dash and is ranked top 20 in the state for passing yards and total… pic.twitter.com/KVsZwktbVv — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 21, 2023

This season, Gaston has thrown for 482 yards and has scored three touchdowns. Per MaxPreps’ statistics, Gaston has contributed to his team landing the second spot in New York.

“I’m confident that 4 years at this level of competition will prepare me for the collegiate stage. I’m fearless, I’m competitive, I lead by example, and I will never let anyone outwork me,” continues the NCSA Sports post.

He’s Afro-Latino

Ice Spice at the MTV Video Music Awards

Gaston grew up in the Bronx, New York City, and has five siblings. His father is African-American, while his mother is from the Dominican Republic.

