Venezuelan-born rapper AdonysX secures victory at Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier

This past weekend, Venezuelan-born rapper AdonysX emerged as the champion of the Red Bull Batalla Miami qualifier. The event, the largest Spanish-language freestyle rap battle in the world, took place at SkateBird Miami on August 26.

AdonysX, known as Adonys Francisco Mata Martinez, took home the trophy in front of 900 fans during the final regional qualifier of the season in the U.S. His win established his regional reputation and earned him a ticket to the U.S. Final in Dallas, scheduled for November 11.

“I made it to the final round, then I became the champion. Now I’m moving on to the National Final and representing Venezuela just like it deserves.”

The final event in the Texas will see AdonysX competing against talents like runner-up JD, and semifinalists Freites and VersoMC. Their goal? To secure a spot in the grand Red Bull Batalla World Final in Bogotá, Colombia, the ultimate stage for Spanish-language freestyle.

About his win, the Venezuelan rapper said, “I’m super happy! This is something I’ve dreamt about since I was young and although it’s only a regional, I feel like I just won the international final,”

The event had a roster that featured heavyweight MCs from Miami and talents from NYC, Denver, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, creating fierce showdowns. It also had a panel of judges, including local hip-hop stars MC Snow, Chester, and Sara Socas.

Beyond the rap battles, the Red Bull Batalla event hosted by Racso White Lion and Sonja La Makina, with DJ Caesar, showcased graffiti displays by Secret Walls, adding an artistic touch to the high-energy atmosphere. Plus, the night ended with a dynamic performance by another Venezuelan rapper and freestyler, Apache.