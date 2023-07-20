Xochitl Gomez, Xolo Maridueña, Sasha Calle, and Michael Cimino embark on an unforgettable adventure at Disneyland

Get ready for a star-studded adventure at Disneyland as the fantastic foursome of Hollywood, including Doctor Strange’s talented Xochitl Gomez, the charismatic Xolo Maridueña from Blue Beetle, the electrifying Sasha Calle from The Flash, and the lovable Michael Cimino from Love, Victor, gathered for an epic day out at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The excitement was palpable as the group of friends explored the enchanting theme park over the weekend. They embraced the thrill of the rides, capturing unforgettable moments with delightful photos and indulging in the mouthwatering snacks that Disneyland is renowned for.

It was a day filled with joy, laughter, and shared experiences, where these rising stars enjoyed the park’s magic as much as their adoring fans would have enjoyed spotting them!

With their magnetic presence and camaraderie, this star-studded outing became an unforgettable memory for the celebrities and lucky park-goers who witnessed the fun-filled spectacle.

What are they up to?

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez debuted as LGBTQ+ Latina superhero America Chavez in Doctor Strangein the Multiverse of Madness, and alongside Victoria Alonso she is bringing more LGBTQ+ visibility to Marvel. “I think visibility at any age is incredibly important, whether you’re 10, 20, 30, or 80,” she said. “To have your people and to have someone who says, ‘I am, and it’s OK. I am, and I am powerful. I am, and I belong.’ I think any young adult could have that today, [specifically] the 42 percent of LGBTQIA adults that consider suicide or those that do it, would probably think twice that maybe they’re OK [as they are].”

Xolo Maridueña

Mexican, Cuban, and Ecuadorian descent actor, Xolo Maridueña secured the role of Blue Beetle in HBO Max’s superhero movie of the same name. Maridueña, known for his role as Miguel Diaz in “Cobra Kai,” said he is excited to be a Latino playing a Latino character. “The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” he said. “I think it’s so important, and I don’t want to stand on the soapbox for too long, but representation is so important.”

Sasha Calle

The captivating Sasha Calle joins the star-studded cast that includes music powerhouse René “Residente” Pérez Joglar, and the talented singer and actress Leslie Grace from In the Heights, in the indie masterpiece, In the Summers.

In the Summers delves into the lives of two Latina sisters, Eva (played by Calle) and Violeta (portrayed by the mesmerizing Lío Mehiel), who find themselves caught in a heartbreaking dilemma concerning their father (brought to life by Pérez Joglar) and his ongoing battle with addiction

Michael Cimino

It was an exciting crossover event as Love, Victor heartthrob Michael Cimino joined the cast of Netflix’s beloved series, Never Have I Ever, for its fourth and final season.

With his charismatic presence, Michael’s character spiced up Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life, promising new twists and turns in this much-loved show’s epic conclusion.