Malia Obama gets sweet birthday tribute from Michelle and Barack Obama

It’s Malia Obama’s birthday! She is turning 25, and it seems like it was yesterday when she and her sister Sasha were next to President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, walking around the White House.

Malia’s professional career is taking off. While the eldest daughter of the Obamas has been involved in the entertainment industry for some time, her first major writing credit appeared for the series “Swarm.” In such a special day and with a throwback photo both parents shared a sweet birthday tribute to Malia. “Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman. Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you’re looking for and more,” Barack wrote on Instagram.

Michelle picked a photo of herself holding baby Malia. It is a sweet image were both are smiling at the camera. “Happy birthday, Malia! I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much! 💕.”

Recently, Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted enjoying themselves in Greece alongside their parents as the family took in some of the country’s most famous sites. The celebrations continue for the family! Recently Sasha got her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California.

Happy Birthday Malia!!