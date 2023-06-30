Hailey Bieber is ending the unnecessary drama surrounding the “made-up” feud between her and Selena Gomez. In a candid interview on Bloomberg’s The Circuit, Bieber addressed the toxic narratives and division that stem from these fabricated stories.

“It’s not about Hailey Bieber versus Selena Gomez,” Bieber emphasized. “It’s about the dangerous, twisted narratives that can breed vile and disgusting hatred. It’s an opportunity to stand for unity and reject this divisive nature.”

©GettyImages



Hailey Bieber calls out the toxic narratives and division between her and Selena Gomez

Host Emily Chang pointed out the frustrating pattern of women being pitted against each other because of a man, to which Bieber wholeheartedly agreed, expressing her disdain for such behavior. “I’ve hated it from the beginning,” Bieber added. “It’s all rooted in misunderstanding. People still behave this way over a man, and it’s truly disappointing.”

Bieber also opened up about the challenges of constantly being the subject of online scrutiny. She emphasized her desire to focus on her endeavors, like her venture with Rhode, without silly drama affecting her work. The narratives circulating about her online profoundly hurt her, and she’s sought solace in creating content she can control. She highlighted YouTube as a positive space while expressing her disappointment in the negativity often found on TikTok.

Gomez and Bieber’s complicated history

While Gomez and Bieber’s complicated history goes back years, Gomez herself put an end to the feud rumors by urging fans to stop sending hate and death threats to Bieber. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gomez thanked Bieber for reaching out and condemned the hate and bullying both she and Bieber had experienced.

In response, Bieber expressed her gratitude towards Gomez and acknowledged the harm caused by the ongoing narrative. She stressed the need for unity and urged fans to refrain from participating in hate and division. Bieber has continued emphasizing this message, asking her followers to be kind and not engage in mean or nasty comments.

Hailey Bieber is against the negativity and division perpetuated by fictional feuds. She advocates for kindness and unity, focusing on her growth and positive endeavors. Let’s embrace her message and choose to uplift and support one another, leaving behind the toxic culture of hate and drama.