Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott change their 16-month-old son’s name legally

Kylie Jenner has recently made a heartfelt decision to change her 16-month-old son’s name legally. The beauty mogul and Travis Scott welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world on February 2, 2022. However, the couple decided to change their son’s name from Wolf Jacques to one that better suited him.

In January, Jenner shared with her followers on Instagram that they had picked the name Aire for their little boy. Fast forward to June 22, and People reported that Jenner had officially filed to have her son’s name legally changed. According to the publication, court documents confirmed that the name change from Wolf Jacques to Aire had been granted.

Jenner and Scott also share a precious daughter, Stormi, who is five years old. In March 2022, Jenner took to Instagram to share her reasons for the name change, saying, “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The reality tv personality also told James Corden, “We haven’t officially legally changed the name.”

“His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

After some back and forth with Corden, Kylie said they were “just not ready to share yet.” From the interview, it seems like Scott that is unsure. “Travis likes to sometimes like ... one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” she told Corden.

It’s clear that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are loving and attentive parents who only want the best for their children. Their decision to change their son’s name is a testament to their unwavering love and dedication to giving their little ones the best start.