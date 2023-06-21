Christine Baumgartner visits lawyer’s office amid Kevin Costner divorce

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner are getting a divorce. Baumgartner made the decision about a month ago, when she allegedly surprised him with the divorce papers. This week, she was photographed in Santa Barbara, California as she stopped by a building that housed various lawyers.

Christine Baumgartner in Santa Barbara

Baumgartner looked stunning in slacks and a colorful blouse. She wore her hair loose and had on some sunglasses. She was carrying a white binder in her hands and was accompanied by an older woman.

Baumgartner and her companion stood outside of a building that housed multiple lawyers.

Baumgartner and Costner’s break up has been tumultous. A Costner representative was the first to share the news. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

It appears that now Costner is trying to get Baumgartner to vacate their home in Santa Barbara. According to documents obtained by Insider, Costner is arguing that the couple signed a prenup that indicated they would both depart the home within 30 days of filing for divorce. Baumgartner’s lawyer claims that Costner "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

Costner and Baumgartner married in 2004 and have three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

