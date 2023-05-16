2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show©GettyImages
Ariana Grande celebrates her 2-year wedding anniversary with Dalton Gomez

The couple has remained relatively private

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Ariana Grande is celebrating two years of marriage with Dalton Gomez. On Monday, the singer shared photos from her wedding on her Instagram story, writing “2” with a heart, “(3.5 together!!!)” and “I love him so.”


The singer also reposted a gallery of photos from their special day in 2021. She shared the post a week after they said “I do” on May 26, 2021.


Grande, who is currently filming the two-part adaptation of Wicked, and Gomez’s love story started in 2020 when she was shopping for a home. It was reported by Us Weekly, that he was her real estate agent. “Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him” a source said at the time.

She announced their engagement in December 2020, sharing a photo of her diamond and pearl engagement ring with the caption, “forever n then some.”


They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, Ca, saying “ I do” in front of her fireplace. She wore a custom gown by Vera Wang and was surrounded by less than 20 close friends and family, in a candle-lit room, per Vogue.

Irina Shayk opens up about motherhood: 'You don't have to change who you are'

