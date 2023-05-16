Ariana Grande celebrates her 2-year wedding anniversary with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is celebrating two years of marriage with Dalton Gomez. On Monday, the singer shared photos from her wedding on her Instagram story, writing “2” with a heart, “(3.5 together!!!)” and “I love him so.”

The singer also reposted a gallery of photos from their special day in 2021. She shared the post a week after they said “I do” on May 26, 2021.



Grande, who is currently filming the two-part adaptation of Wicked, and Gomez’s love story started in 2020 when she was shopping for a home. It was reported by Us Weekly, that he was her real estate agent. “Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him” a source said at the time.

She announced their engagement in December 2020, sharing a photo of her diamond and pearl engagement ring with the caption, “forever n then some.”

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, Ca, saying “ I do” in front of her fireplace. She wore a custom gown by Vera Wang and was surrounded by less than 20 close friends and family, in a candle-lit room, per Vogue.