Luann de Lesseps gushes over newly single Kevin Costner

The news came last week that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s love story has come to an end, as she filed to end their 18-year marriage. While Costner is reportedly surprised and doesn’t want the divorce, there are already women who have him on their radar.



©GettyImages



Kevin Costner’s work habits reportedly had to do with the split

On Monday at the premiere of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” in New York City, Luann de Lesseps confessed to Page Six that Costner is on her list. “He’s so elegant,” she swooned. “He’s my type.”

©GettyImages



The caberet dancer swooned over the actor

The 57-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum continued, “At the Oscars didn’t you think he was amazing? His speech. He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly.”



Lesseps has been married twice, most recently to Tom D’Agostino. They split in 2017. Before D’Agostino, she was wed to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993-2009.

She told the outlet she is not dating anyone in particular, clarifying “But I am dating.” “No one to write home about. I wish.”

Costner, who is a father of 7, shares 3 with Baumgartner. People reported on May 8th, his work habits had to do with the split. “During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her,” an insider told the outlet.



©GettyImages



Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were married for 18 years

“Christine doesn’t want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn’t happy about it,” they continued.

Following news of the divorce it was revealed his show Yellowstone would conclude admidst cast drama.

Related Video: Missy Elliott George Michael Willie Nelson And More Are Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Loading the player...