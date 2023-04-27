Gerard Piqué’s arrives in Miami to see his kids

Gerard Piqué has arrived in Miami to reunite with his children after almost a month of being apart. The former footballer was seen arriving at Miami International Airport from Spain, and he’s set to stay in the sunny Florida city for a few days. According to the custody agreement with his former partner, the Colombian singer Shakira, Piqué is entitled to spend 10 days a month with Milan and Sasha.

Upon arrival, the 36-year-old former athlete, now entrepreneur, donned a casual outfit consisting of a pair of jeans, a grey t-shirt, and dark sunglasses, while carrying his suitcase. As soon as he stepped off the plane, he was swarmed by dozens of journalists eagerly awaiting his arrival at the airport terminal.

Piqué’s visit to see his children, Milan and Sasha, follows his previous trip with Clara Chía to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Despite their efforts to remain under the radar during their trip, photos and videos of the couple in Abu Dhabi surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. According to reports from Spanish media outlets such as the Mamarazzis podcast, the trip was planned as a birthday surprise for Clara.

The images of Piqué and Clara’s recent trip that circulated online captured Piqué wearing a blue shorts and a white shirt, and Clara in black swimsuit with a matching caftan.

Clara was seen holding red roses in her hand, likely a gift to celebrate her birthday or the popular Catalan holiday of Sant Jordi, which occurred while the couple was away from their hometown of Barcelona.

The custody agreement

In addition to the right to see the children for 10 days a month in Miami, Gerard Piqué can also take Milan and Sasha with him to Spain to spend time with their grandparents or travel to other parts of the world during that period.

Furthermore, Piqué is entitled to vacation periods that align with his children’s school breaks, such as Thanksgiving in November, the Christmas holidays, and the popular Spring Break in the spring. It has been reported that the kids‘ time during the summer breaks will be split between Shakira and Piqué.