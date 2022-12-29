Tristan Thompson dances with his princess True: ‘anything for my baby girl’

Tristan Thompson is getting some quality time in with his daughter True Thompson before the year ends. On Tuesday night, the father of 4 shared a video of them dancing in the kitchen. The 4-year-old kept the choreography easy as Tristan tried to keep up.



It’s a heartwarming video by the NBA player, but he still got roasted in the comments. “Don’t get me wrong she’s adorable but I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children he can’t just pick and choose,” read one of the top-liked comments. “Too bad she couldn’t ask you to be faithful,” added another.

The serial cheater did have some nice comments, like Khloé Kardashian’s best friend Malika who wrote, “I liiiive,” with a crying laughing face emoji.

Tristan’s post comes a few weeks after his third child, Theo, turned one. The son’s mother, Maralee Nichols, has been sharing photos of the little boy, including a birthday post, and one for Christmas.

The adorable toddler seemingly had a great holiday and even got to dress up as Santa.