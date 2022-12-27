Khloé Kardashian shares gorgeous holiday pictures alongside her daughter True and baby son

Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son celebrated his first Christmas with major style. The 38-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman took to social media to share a few snaps and videos of how the family celebrated Christmas Eve.

The Kardashians star matched with daughter True Thompson, 4, with red gowns, while her 5-month-old son was dressed in an all-black assemble. “Merry Christmas,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian rocked a strapless, floor-length red Nicolas Jebran dress with a structured skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. She completed the look wearing diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels.

True also wore a red Jebran dress accessorized with a jeweled Santa Claus purse and silver sneakers.