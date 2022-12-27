Khloé Kardashian shares gorgeous holiday pictures alongside her daughter True and baby son

Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son celebrated his first Christmas with major style. The 38-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman took to social media to share a few snaps and videos of how the family celebrated Christmas Eve.
The Kardashians star matched with daughter True Thompson, 4, with red gowns, while her 5-month-old son was dressed in an all-black assemble. “Merry Christmas,” Kardashian wrote.
Kardashian rocked a strapless, floor-length red Nicolas Jebran dress with a structured skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. She completed the look wearing diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels.
True also wore a red Jebran dress accessorized with a jeweled Santa Claus purse and silver sneakers.
The Good American co-founder shares her two kids with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
In October, Khloé Kardashian said that two is her lucky number when it comes to having more kids. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.”
During a “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance, she said that expanding her family is not part of her plans. “I have one of both, and I think I’m good,” she continued. “One of each. It’s exciting.”
Tristan Thompson’s charitable act gets support from Khloé Kardashian
Khloé and Kim Kardashian visit a women’s shelter with North, True, and Dream
Khloé Kardashian isn’t happy with Lamar Odom’s upcoming documentary
The reality tv personality said she welcomed her and Tristan Thompson’s second child in “a different way” because she wasn’t the one carrying or giving birth. “I didn’t even really know about [surrogacy] or know what it was in my circle,” Kelly Clarkson replied. “But it’s brilliant.”
Kardashian said carriers are “such a blessing” and that her sister Kim Kardashian helped her in the process. “If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely wouldn’t have been as comfortable,” the Good American co-founder said. “I watched her go through her journey, and I’m so grateful about how open she’s always been.”