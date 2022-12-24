Tristan Thompson’s charitable act gets support from Khloé Kardashian

It’s been a wild year for Tristan Thompson, but he is doing everything he can to not be on the naughty list this Christmas. The serial cheater made headlines all year for things like fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, months before doing the same via surrogate with Khloé Kardashian.

While it’s hard to say Tristan has been the most respectful person when it comes to the opposite sex, he did give back to a Los Angeles women’s center before Christmas.

On Friday, the basketball player shared a gallery of photos of photographic evidence that he donated gifts and blankets to the Downtown Women’s Center. Tristan reflected on his good deed in the caption remembering a quote by his mother, “Thank you to the @dwcweb Downtown Women’s Center for having me help give out presents and blankets today. A reminder my mom always told me, ‘when you’re blessed, bless others,’ he wrote. “Thankful to all the staff and volunteers for what they do all year round to help these amazing women.”

Tristan’s visit comes two days after Khloé and Kim Kardashian spotlighted the Alexandrea house. And while it was a different organization, it didn’t go unnoticed. “So did you go with the Kardashian’s when they were here? Or did you go by yourself a few days later? Either way, this wasn’t an original thought. Go see ur kid!” Wrote one user.

