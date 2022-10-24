Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for Halloween costumes

Halloween is approaching, and newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for costumes. The pair were captured alongside JLo’s daughter shopping in West Hollywood at Boot Star, a classic American Western Boots store.

The owner closed the shop for them, so the family had a quiet experience. They all seemed very happy as Ben did his best to keep Emme smiling and laughing.

Earlier this month Bennifer arrived at the Ralph Lauren show in Southern California, rocking all-black ensembles. The show celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections.

The 53-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman wore a chic pinstripe dress paired with a classic black fedora and matching clutch. At the same time, her husband attended in a black suit with a matching black tie and button-up.

Days before, Lopez and Affleck joined Kim Kardashian, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria Estefan, and many more, to say goodbye to Miami socialite and Chairman and CEO of Market America and SHOP.COM, J.R Ridinger.

Jennifer Lopez also shared photos on her official Instagram account in a heartwarming post dedicated to her late friend. “Strength, beauty and grace…🤍 My beautiful friend has lost the love of her life of 30 plus years. Last night we celebrated JR’s life and even through all the deep pain and endless tears of the past month we got to smile, reminisce and even #DanceAgain… he would’ve loved it!! RIP JR…we got your girl…#UntilNextTime #TrueLoveNeverDies 🤍🙏🏼😇,” she wrote.