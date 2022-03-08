Machine Gun Kelly says he and his ‘wife’ Megan Fox moved out because their house was haunted

Machine Gun Kelly joined Ellen DeGeneres this week on The Ellen Show and he shared some fun insight into his rock star life. The singer, real name Colson Baker, was all smiles as he talked about Megan Fox, who he referred to as his wife, their new cat, and the spooky reason they moved out of their last home.

The first time MGK talked abou the haunted house was actually last year in May on The Ellen Show. At the time, he revealed Fox called him frightened after she saw doors opening and closing by themselves. When he showed up with a weapon she had locked herself in the bedroom. But MGK didn’t seem as scared as Fox because he went on to describe the ghosts as “high ghosts” who were just interested in making “ghost snacks” or “washing ghost dishes.” However, it seems like things changed once MGK saw it with his own eyes.

He told Ellen they moved “immediately” after he saw their bedroom door kick open while they were laying in bed. And it wasn’t just MGK and Fox having paranormal experiences in the house. He said their personal masseuse later revealed that she would always see a “dark shadowy figure” at the edge of his table every time she would massage him inside the house.

There haven’t been any recent reports about MGK and Fox buying a new home but last year in June the couple began renting an estimated $30,000 per month rental in Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, per The Post. Thankfully it looks like the ghost stayed at the old home because he said there have not been any incidents with a door or his masseuse since.

DeGeneres praised the masseuse for having stayed even with a dark shadowed person in the home. MGK joked about the fact she waited until he moved out to tell him about the presence but he said she wasn’t tight-lipped when it came to his build-up of gas. The “Tickets to my Downfall” singer said she began explaining she felt a build-up of gas around his stomach while Fox was watching a movie next to them. “And I’m like, my wife is right there, no no no,” he told the host.

While MGK and Fox don’t have to worry about ghosts anymore, they do have a new kitten that is likely keeping them up at night. As we reported, MGK introduced the world to their new Bengal kitten named Whiskey last week. But it seems like the singer didn’t do his research on the breed beforehand because he seemed very surprised that the kitten had claws like an “ocelot.” The new cat-dad said that Whiskey went crazy on his ear because he was wearing dangling earrings. But that’s not the worse part, Whiskey seems to be having a hard time with litter training because he told DeGeneres he’s ruined 2 mattresses in their house.