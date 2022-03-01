It seems like whiskey could be MGK’s drink of choice. The rapper has opened up in the past about his drug and alcohol use, but whiskey is a part of a special memory he has with his late father. He told Howard Stern in 2020, he reconciled with his dad before he died, and they drank whiskey together inside the hospital. “I snuck a bottle in the hospital. We were having this drink, and I was asking questions about my birth. I was encouraged to find things out about myself,” he told the host.