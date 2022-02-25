Tom Holland surprises Zendaya with romantic dinner date in Rome

Tom Holland might be one of the busiest men in Hollywood right now, but he still makes time to show up for his girlfriend.

Of course, his other half Zendaya is equally booked and busy, which probably makes it difficult to spend quality time together (ya know, when they’re not on a press tour together promoting the same film). But, regardless of their conflicting schedules, the London native found time to fly across the world and surprise his costar-turned-real-life-love-interest.

Zendaya is the face of a new Valentino campaign and has been in Rome over the past week, presumably working aspects of the new project. Tom, on the other hand, has been making a ton of appearances in New York City to promote his latest film, Uncharted.

“The press tours are tough,” he said during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It looks really glamorous, and it is very glamorous... [But] it’s really tiring.”

Regardless of how tiring his schedule has been this month, Holland decided to jet off to Europe to surprise his girlfriend, planning a sweet surprise dinner date for the Euphoria actress.

Fans caught wind of their surprise “date night” when Francesco Panella, the owner of renowned Italian restaurant Antica Pesa, shared a photo to social media thanking Tom for bringing Zendaya to his establishment.

His original caption read, “Thank you @tomholland2013 for coming back again to @anticapesa for your surprise date night with @zendaya.”

For whatever reason, the restaraneur ended up editing his caption, changing it to, “Thank you @tomholland2013 for coming back again to @anticapesa for your surprise night with @zendaya & friends.”