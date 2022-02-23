Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate that iconic Spider Man meme

Ever since we learned there were three Spider Men in one film, we’ve been waiting for this moment. You know the one, when the actors finally recreated the iconic Spider Man pointing meme. Our time has come, with Sony releasing an image of the three actors in their Spider Man suits, pointing at each other.

And now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for…#SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12. Pre-order: https://t.co/vxVmkxUo96pic.twitter.com/GW3ELhkpsD — Sony (@Sony) February 23, 2022

The photo shows Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, laughing and pointing at each other. “And now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for…,” reads the tweet. “Spider Man: No Way Home swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12.” The tweet also provides a link as to where people can order the film. Marvel also tweeted the same photo, writing, “Of course, we got THE meme.”

The film comes with over 80 minutes of new content, including a behind the scenes look at the making of the film.

The Spider Man pointing meme is one of the most popular memes in social media, with people using it on a variety of situations. It comes from an episode of the 1960’a animated cartoon “Spider-Man,” from the episode “Double Identity,” where Spider Man faces a variety of different Spider Men, a scenario that has appeared in films like “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “No Way Home.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” follows Peter, reckoning with the fallout of the world learning his real identity. Wanting to change things and return to a point where his life was normal, he contacts Dr. Strange, who casts a spell to get the world to forget about his identity. The spell backfires, and the multiverse opens, introducing a variety of villains and Spider Men from different universes. The film has been immensely successful, currently being the third highest grossing film in history. Occupying first and second place are “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Endgame.”