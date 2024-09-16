Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Premios Emmy 2024: la lista completa de ganadores
Parte del equipo de la serie "Shogun", una de las grandes triunfadoras de la 76º edición de los Premios Emmy que se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© Getty Images

Premios Emmy 2024: la lista completa de ganadores

'Shogun', 'The Bear’ y 'Baby Reindeer' se convirtieron en las grandes triunfadoras de la noche

16 de septiembre de 2024 - 9:18 CEST

Un año más, los Premios Emmy han reconocido a lo mejor de la industria de la televisión estadounidense. El Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles se vistió de gala para celebrar la 76º edición de estos premios que han coronado a la serie Shogun como gran triunfadora de la noche, seguida de The Bear y Baby Reindeer. Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024:

La 76º edición de los Premios Emmy se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© Getty Images

DRAMA

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
  • Carrie Coon ('La edad dorada')
  • Maya Erskine ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Anna Sawai ('Shogun') - GANADORA
  • Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
  • Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor principal

  • Idris Elba ('Secuestro en el aire')
  • Donald Glover ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
  • Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
  • Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun') - GANADOR
  • Dominic West ('The Crown')
Billy Crudup, uno de los ganadores de la 76º edición de los Premios Emmy se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© Getty Images
Billy Crudup
Elizabeth Debicki, una de las ganadoras de la 76º edición de los Premios Emmy se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada')
  • Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show')
  • Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown') - GANADORA
  • Greta Lee ('The Morning Show')
  • Lesley Manville ('The Crown')
  • Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show')
  • Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun')
  • Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show') - GANADOR
  • Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')
  • Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')
  • Takehiro Hira ('Shogun')
  • Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')
  • Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')

Mejor guion

  • Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, 'Ritz' ('The Crown')
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, 'The End' ('Fallout')
  • Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, 'First Date' ('Sr. & Sra. Smith')
  • Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, 'Anjin' ('Shogun')
  • Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, 'Crimson Sky' ('Shogun')
  • Will Smith, 'Negotiating with Tigers' ('Slow Horses') - GANADOR
La 76º edición de los Premios Emmy se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© Getty Images

Mejor dirección

  • Stephen Daldry, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep' ('The Crown')
  • Mimi Leder, 'The Overview Effect' ('The Morning Show')
  • Hiro Murai, 'First Date' ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Frederick E.O. Toye, 'Crimson Sky', ('Shogun') - GANADOR
  • Saul Metzstein, 'Strange Games' ('Slow Horses')
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 'Beat L.A.' ('Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers')

Mejor serie dramática

  • 'The Crown'
  • 'Fallout'
  • 'La edad dorada'
  • 'The Morning Show'
  • 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
  • 'Shogun' - GANADORA
  • 'Slow Horses'
  • 'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'

COMEDIA

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale')
  • Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear') - GANADORA
  • Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')
  • Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas y Ebon Moss-Bachrach, actores de 'The Bear', en la 76º edición de los Premios Emmy que se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas y Ebon Moss-Bachrach, actores de 'The Bear'

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Lionel Boyce ('The Bear')
  • Paul W. Downs ('Hacks')
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear') - GANADOR
  • Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')

Mejor actriz principal

  • Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
  • Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Maya Rudolph ('Loot')
  • Jean Smart ('Hacks') - GANADORA
  • Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')

Mejor actor principal

  • Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
  • Larry David (Larry David)
  • Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear') - GANADOR
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')

Mejor guion

  • Quinta Brunson, 'Career Day' ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, 'Fishes' ('The Bear')
  • Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, 'Orlando' ('Girls5Eva')
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks') - GANADORES
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, 'Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good' ('The Other Two')
  • Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, 'Pride Parade' ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
Steve Martin, Martin Short y Selena Gomez en la 76º edición de los Premios Emmy se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© GTRES
Steve Martin, Martin Short y Selena Gomez

Mejor dirección

  • Randall Einhorn, 'Party' ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Christopher Storer, 'Fishes' ('The Bear') - GANADOR
  • Ramy Youssef, 'Honeydew' ('The Bear')
  • Guy Ritchie, 'Refined Aggression' ('The Gentlemen')
  • Lucia Aniello, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks')
  • Mary Lou Bell, 'I'm the Pappy' ('The Ms. Pat Show')

Mejor serie de comedia

  • 'Colegio Abbott'
  • 'The Bear'
  • 'Larry David'
  • 'Hacks' - GANADORA
  • 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • 'Palm Royale'
  • 'Reservation Dogs'
  • 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'

MINISERIES Y PELÍCULAS

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Dakota Fanning ('Ripley')
  • Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge')
  • Jessica Gunning ('Mi reno de peluche') - GANADORA
  • Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química')
  • Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Nava Mau ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante')
  • Tom Goodman-Hill ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar')
  • Lamorne Morris ('Fargo') - GANADOR
  • Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química')
  • Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar') - GANADORA
  • Brie Larson ('Cocina con química')
  • Juno Temple ('Fargo')
  • Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
  • Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Jodie Foster en los premios Emmy, 15 de septiembre de 2024 en Los Ángeles© Getty Images
Jodie Foster

Mejor actor principal

  • Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Richard Gadd ('Mi reno de peluche') - GANADOR
  • Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
  • Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Andrew Scott ('Ripley')

Mejor guion

  • Richard Gadd, 'Mi reno de peluche' - GANADOR
  • Charlie Brooker, 'Joan es horrible' ('Black Mirror')
  • Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
  • Ron Nyswaner, 'You're are Wonderful' ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Steven Zaillian ('Ripley')
  • Issa López ('True Detective: Noche polar')

Mejor dirección

  • Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
  • Gus Van Sant, Piloto ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Millicent Shelton, 'Poirot' ('Cocina con química')
  • Steven Zaillian, 'Ripley' - GANADOR
  • Issa López, 'True Detective: Noche polar'

Mejor miniserie

  • 'Mi reno de peluche' - GANADORA
  • 'Fargo'
  • 'Cocina con química'
  • 'Ripley'
  • 'True Detective: Noche polar'
Alan Cumming en la 76º edición de los Premios Emmy se ha celebrado en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre de 2024© GTRES
Alan Cumming, 'The Traitors'

Categorías de Variedades

Mejor reality

  • 'The Amazing Race'
  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
  • 'Top Chef'
  • 'Traitors' - GANADOR
  • 'The Voice'

Mejor talk show

  • 'The Daily Show' - GANADOR
  • 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
  • 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Mejor guion de especial de variedades

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
  • 96th Annual Academy Awards
  • Alex Edelman: Just for us - GANADOR
  • Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

Mejor programa de variedades con guion

  • 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - GANADOR
  • 'Saturday Night Live'
