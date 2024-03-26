King Charles III to attend Royal family easter mass amid health concerns

As Easter approaches, the British Royal Family prepares to gather for their annual Easter Mass at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. However, this year’s ceremony takes on a more somber tone as King Charles III and the Princess of Wales continue their battles with illness, casting a shadow over the usually joyous occasion. Despite the challenges, Buckingham Palace confirms the monarch’s attendance, marking his first public appearance since disclosing his illness earlier this year.

Recent months have seen King Charles III and the Princess of Wales grappling with undisclosed cancer diagnoses prompting their withdrawal from public duties. Despite their absence, the traditional Easter Mass remains a significant event in the royal calendar.

©GettyImages



British Royal family as they arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle last year, on April 9, 2023.

Confirmation of King Charles III’s attendance

As confirmed by Buckingham Palace just a few hours ago, King Charles III will attend the Easter religious service accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla. This will be the first major public appearance for the British Head of State since announcing his illness in early February.

Will the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend?

While the monarch’s presence is confirmed, uncertainties loom over the attendance of the Prince of Wales and his family. Following the heartfelt disclosure of her cancer diagnosis last Friday, the Princess of Wales emphasized the importance of prioritizing her recovery and the support of her husband, Prince William, during this challenging period.

Moreover, the timing coincides with Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5) currently being on vacation. With Lambrook School not resuming until April 17, the family has the opportunity to retreat to Anmer Hall, their countryside estate bestowed upon them by Queen Elizabeth II following their nuptials, as reported by our sister publication, HELLO! magazine.

The Windsor family supports King Charles III

However, the Windsor family stands ready to support King Charles III during this challenging time. Notably, Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh have stepped forward to assume additional responsibilities, underscoring the family’s unity in the face of adversity.

Likewise, during major events, the monarch usually receives additional support from nephews and their respective partners and children. This group includes Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, daughters of the Duke of York; Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, born to Princess Anne and Mark Phillips; and Lady Louise and James, children of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

As the royal household navigates these health challenges, the Easter Mass serves as a reminder of the enduring strength and resilience of the British monarchy.