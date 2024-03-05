The Princess of Wales’ family member recalls meeting Prince William for the first time

The Princess of Wales’ maternal uncle Gary Goldsmith made his debut on Celebrity Big Brother on Monday. In an introductory video, Carole Middleton’s brother, who described himself as “the uncle to the future Queen of our country,” opened up about the first time that he met Prince William.

“The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’” Gary recalled, adding, “Very normal.”

Gary also called his royal niece “simply perfect” in the video.

Gary's the uncle to an heir, will he be Celebrity Big Brother royalty? #CBBUKpic.twitter.com/qqvtQYnPza — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024

Insiders previously told The Sun that Carole was “infuriated” that Gary had joined the show and feared he could spill royal secrets. “They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother,” a source told the outlet. “It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Asked by The Sun if Catherine and Prince William had anything to worry about, Garry said that he would not criticize his “perfect” niece, who has been recovering from abdominal surgery since mid-January.

“I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love and we talked about Kate given what’s going on,” he revealed to The Sun. “There’s lots going on in the family moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”

The Princess of Wales was spotted being driven by her mother on Monday. It marked the first time that Catherine has been seen since undergoing her surgery. Last week, a spokesperson for the Princess of Wales brushed off social media speculation surrounding the royal, telling HOLA! USA: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.” The spokesperson also reiterated that the Princess is “doing well.”

Following Her Royal Highness’ surgery in January, Kensington Palace noted that “based on the current medical advice,” the Princess of Wales “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 and ITVX