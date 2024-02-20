Prince William apologizes that the Princess of Wales missed an event she ‘loves’

Prince William attended the EE BAFTA Film Awards sans the Princess of Wales this year. His Royal Highness apologized that his wife missed the event on Sunday while speaking with Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre. “I’m sorry Catherine’s not here,” the Prince of Wales said. “She does love the BAFTAs.”

©Getty Images



The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the BAFTA Awards together in 2023

The awards ceremony celebrates the best in film over the past year. A total of 38 films were up for awards at the 2024 BAFTAs. Prince William﻿, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010, admitted that he’s watched “the fewest” films he’d “ever done before.” The heir to the throne noted that he’s had other things on his mind. During his conversation with Elaine, the Prince shared that all of the films he watches, Catherine watches with him.

©Getty Images



Prince William sat next to Cate Blanchett at the 2024 awards ceremony

One film that William has reportedly seen is Oppenheimer. According to The Telegraph, the Prince said, “I’m a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins,” adding that he “loved” the director’s movie Oppenheimer.

While His Royal Highness had his wife Catherine by his side last year at the BAFTA Awards, this year he walked the carpet solo and was seated next to actress and Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett at the ceremony.

Following the Princess of Wales’ abdominal surgery last month, Kensington Palace said that Her Royal Highness is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. Catherine left the hospital in late January to continue her recovery at home. At the time, the palace revealed that the Princess was “making good progress.”