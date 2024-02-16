Are the Prince and Princess of Wales going to attend this awards ceremony?

Prince William is returning to the BAFTAs! The Prince of Wales is set to attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday. The heir to the throne, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010, will watch the awards ceremony prior to meeting with category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone and Margot Robbie are among this year’s nominees. The annual awards ceremony—which is “Britain’s biggest night of film”—is being held at the Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18.

The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured at the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards

The Prince and Princess of Wales hit the red carpet at the event last February, which marked their first appearance at the BAFTA Awards since 2020, as well as their first since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales. Catherine stunned wearing a white Alexander McQueen gown and black opera gloves to the ceremony.

Her Royal Highness has been recovering from a planned abdominal surgery that she underwent last month. The palace has previously said that the Princess is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. Last week, it was reported that Catherine, who is said to be on “the mend,” had left Windsor for the first time since returning home from the hospital for a half-term holiday in Norfolk with her husband and kids.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”