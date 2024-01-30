Queen Rania celebrates two special birthdays on Instagram

Double the wishes! Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her husband King Abdullah II and their youngest son Prince Hashem’s birthdays on Tuesday. His Majesty turned 62 on Jan. 30, while his second son turned 19 on the same day.

Rania marked her husband’s birthday with a sweet photo of the two of them, which she captioned: “Every day with you is a blessing! Happy birthday, Your Majesty.”

In a separate post, the Queen wished her son Hashem a happy birthday. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the Prince, the royal mom of four wrote, “I remember this day like it was yesterday! I was overjoyed when you arrived…and you still bring me happiness every day. Happy birthday.”

Queen Rania shares four children with the King. In addition to Prince Hashem, they are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

The 29-year-old Crown Prince also commemorated his father and brother’s birthdays with posts on his personal Instagram. “Warmest birthday wishes to His Majesty, our pillar of stability and strength. May your wisdom keep guiding us,” Hussein penned in a tribute to his dad. Meanwhile for his brother, the Crown Prince simply wrote, “Happy Birthday, dear Hashem.”

King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s youngest child graduated from high school last May. During a visit to the United States in September, Crown Prince Hussein shared a photo of himself and his wife Princess Rajwa visiting Hashem seemingly in his college dorm.

Discussing being an empty nester during an appearance on the TODAY show in September, Queen Rania told Hoda Kotb, “It’s just scary how time flies, right? I mean, you know, as parents, I think it’s our job to, you know, take care of our kids until they are old enough to go out into the world, but [that] doesn’t make it easy when that day comes, actually.”