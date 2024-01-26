Queen Camilla shares update on husband King Charles

Queen Camilla shared an update on her husband King Charles III as she departed the London Clinic on Friday. “He’s fine,” Her Majesty said, according to The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah and ITV News’ Chris Ship. The Queen was photographed smiling as she left the hospital, where Charles was admitted for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate earlier in the day.

The King, 75, arrived at the hospital in the morning for his scheduled treatment. In a statement on Jan. 26, Buckingham Palace said, “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

The palace noted last week that the monarch’s “condition is benign” and that his public engagements would “be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The King is said to have visited his daughter-in-law Catherine on Jan. 26 prior to his procedure at the London Clinic. The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery at the same hospital.

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that the Princess’ planned surgery was “successful” and that Her Royal Highness would “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.” The Princess of Wales is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”