Queen Camilla shares update on British royal

King Charles III is “doing very well,” according to his wife Queen Camilla. Her Majesty shared an update on her husband, who began his treatment for cancer last month, during her two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

“He was very disappointed he couldn’t come,” the Queen said of the King on Thursday (via BBC). In response to quips about men “not being the best patients,” Camilla said: “I try to keep him in order.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. That same day, His Majesty started “a schedule of regular treatments.”

©Getty Images



Queen Camilla (pictured with King Charles in February of 2023) shared on March 21, 2024 that her husband is doing well amid his treatment for cancer

Princes William and Harry’s father appeared to be in good spirits earlier this week. On Tuesday, the monarch held an audience at Buckingham Palace with Korean War veterans to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice, which ended the conflict.

The audience followed false rumors that the King had died. The HuffPost previously reported that the death rumors were traced back to Russian media. On Monday, the British embassy in Moscow posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Reports about the death of King Charles are FAKE!” Meanwhile, the British embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine tweeted, “We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake.”