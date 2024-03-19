King Charles pictured at Buckingham Palace following fake death rumors

King Charles III is alive and appears to be in good spirits! The 75-year-old monarch traveled from Windsor Castle to London on Tuesday. His Majesty held an audience in the morning at Buckingham Palace with ﻿Korean War veterans to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice, which ended the conflict.

He was photographed with ﻿veterans Alan Guy, Mike Mogridge, Brian Parritt and Ron Yardley, as well as with Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt. The King’s latest appearance follows false rumors that he had died. According to the HuffPost, the death rumors were traced back to Russian media.

©Getty Images



King Charles held an audience with Korean War veterans on March 19

On Monday, the British embassy in Moscow posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Reports about the death of King Charles are FAKE!” Meanwhile, the British embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine tweeted, “We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake.”

The palace announced last month that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. His Majesty started “a schedule of regular treatments” on Feb. 5 . The palace has previously said that the King has been “advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Less than a week after his cancer diagnosis was made public, King Charles released a thank you message that read: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world,” the King continued. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”