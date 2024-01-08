Queen has last public audience before stepping down

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark held her last public audience less than a week before abdicating the throne. The public audiences have taken place approximately every other Monday throughout the year at Christiansborg Palace, according to the Danish Royal House.

Her Majesty’s final public audience took place on Jan. 8 with a Dane named Flemming Kjølstrup Jensen from Centralvaskeriet Bispebjerg. A photo of the two shaking hands was released by the Royal House.

“Denmark has a long historical tradition that anyone with special business is able to seek an audience before the sovereign,” the Royal House noted. “At the audiences, there is an opportunity to appear and personally thank The Queen for, as examples, the bestowal of a royal order or medal, a royal appointment or The Queen’s participation in an opening or a visit.”

©Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset



The Queen of Denmark had her last public audience on Jan. 8, 2024

Her Majesty, 83, will be stepping down as Queen on Sunday, Jan. 14. The monarch announced her plan to abdicate in her 2023 New Year’s Eve address. The Danish Queen explained that her extensive back surgery last year “gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.”

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik,” she said in her speech.

Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law went on to express her thanks, saying: “Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.”

She continued, “Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task. It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot.”

The Queen will be succeeded by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, who will become HM King Frederik X. The change of throne will take place on Sunday during the meeting of the Council of State. Following her abdication, Frederik’s mother will bear the title HM Queen Margrethe.