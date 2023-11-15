The Prince and Princess of Wales, plus more family members attend King Charles’ birthday celebration

Members of the royal family came together to celebrate King Charles III’s 75th birthday this week. The Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured leaving the party at Clarence House on Tuesday evening. Catherine, whom the King has called his “beloved daughter-in-law,” wore a glittering emerald Needle and Thread gown with her hair styled down for the special occasion.

The Daily Mail also published a photo of the monarch’s niece Princess Beatrice arriving to the party. Other guests are said to have included the King’s niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, as well as His Majesty’s cousins Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones. Princess Anne’s daughter Zara stunned in a Rebecca Vallance midi dress that she also wore to an event at Harrods that same day. Prince Harry’s spokesperson told The Messenger ahead of the party that there had been “no contact regarding an invitation” to the King’s birthday celebration.

©Getty Images



King Charles III celebrated his 75th birthday on Nov. 14

The King turned 75 on Nov. 14. The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Charles’ birthday with a tribute on social media. “Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday! 🎂,” photos of the monarch were captioned on the Waleses’ accounts.

The King’s birthday on Tuesday was marked with the launch of The Coronation Food Project. The new project—which was inspired by Charles’ work with food waste and educating young people about food supply—aims to “bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK, helping people and helping the planet.” The King and Queen Camilla attended the launch at the South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance (SOFEA) on the monarch’s birthday. Later in the evening, the King hosted a reception to celebrate nurses and midwives working in the UK.