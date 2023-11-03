How the Princess of wales responded when asked who she is©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

What the Princess of Wales responded when asked who she is

Catherine has been married to Prince William since 2011

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

While the Princess of Wales is arguably one of the most recognizable women in the world, there was one schoolchild on Thursday who didn’t know who the royal was. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother had a sweet response when asked the question during her visit to Scotland.

RELATED:

King Charles calls the Princess of Wales his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

“Who am I? I’m married to William,” the Princess answered.

One social media user reacted to the royal’s response on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “I love this. Catherine is so down to earth.”

@royalfamilychannel ‘Im Married To William’: Watch As The Prince And Princess Of Wales Meet Inquisitive Kids In Scotland. #princewilliam#princesscatherine#scotland#funny#shorts♬ original sound - The Royal Family Channel

Catherine married King Charles III’s eldest son, Prince William, in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. The royal couple, who met as students while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland, celebrated 12 years of marriage this past April.

Catherine wasn’t the only one who faced questioning on Nov. 2. One child asked the Prince of Wales if it’s “tricky being a Prince.” “Is it tricky being a Prince? It’s tricky being a pilot,” the heir to the throne laughed. “How’s that for an answer?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scotland on Nov. 2©Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scotland on Nov. 2

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Scotland, where they are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, to visit organizations that are working with young people to support their mental health through improved access to the outdoors and practical learning opportunities.

Related Video:

King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more