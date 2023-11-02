The Prince and Princess of Wales coordinate in Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales matched in green jackets on Thursday for their visit to Scotland, where they are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. Catherine stepped out wearing a checked quilted Burberry jacket, which she paired with a turtleneck, flared blue jeans and brown boots. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a green jacket and blue pants. Both the Prince and Princess completed their outfits with a red poppy pin on their jackets.

©JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scotland on Nov. 2

The royal couple traveled to Scotland to visit organizations that are working with young people to support their mental health through improved access to the outdoors and practical learning opportunities. The pair began their day at Outfit Moray, a charity that provides outdoor learning and adventure activities to young people.

William and Catherine met the Outfit Moray team at Burghead Primary School, where they heard about the charity’s outdoor activities. The sporty couple also put on helmets to participate in a mountain bike session. Following their engagement at the charity, the Prince and Princess met with farmers at Brodieshill Farm.

©Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images



The royal couple hopped on bikes during their visit to Outfit Moray

Sharing pictures from the royals’ visit to Outfit Moray and the family-run farm, the Waleses’ Instagram account wrote, “An insightful afternoon learning how organisations in Moray are supporting the wellbeing of its young people 🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿,” adding, “Both @outfitmoray and @officialsayfc highlight the importance of bringing rural communities together. Whether it’s connecting young farmers or providing outdoor opportunities, it’s great to see how building strong support networks is a priority across the region 🔗.”

Scotland is a special place for the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is where William and Catherine met as students at St. Andrews University﻿. Earlier this week, King Charles III spoke about William’s 2010 proposal to Catherine. In a speech during his state visit to Kenya on Tuesday, the monarch said, “It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law.”