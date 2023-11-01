The Dadvengers assembled with the Princess of Wales on Wednesday. The royal mom of three met with dads from the Arnos Grove Dadvengers group at a pub in London to highlight the important role that fathers play in their children’s earliest years.

“I think the thing is raising the importance of family time and the role dads are playing in raising kids. Through what you guys are doing the kids are seeing the importance of socialising and getting together,” Catherine said on Nov. 1, according to HELLO!.

