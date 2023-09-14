Norwegian royals release statements on Princess Märtha Louise’s wedding plans

King Harald V of Norway is “delighted” to officially welcome Durek Verrett into his family next year. Following the news that Durek and Princess Märtha Louise will marry next August, the Norwegian Royal House released a statement from the father of the bride.

“The Queen and I are delighted that Princess Märtha Louise and Durek [Verrett] have today announced their wedding plans,” His Majesty said (translated to English). “We are delighted to welcome Durek [Verrett] into the family and we look forward to celebrating the big day with them. We wish Märtha and Durek all the best.”

©Getty Images



The bride’s family congratulated her and her fiancé after their wedding date was announced

Märtha’s brother and sister-in-law, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, also congratulated the engaged couple on their wedding plans. In their statement, the Crown Prince Couple said, “We are happy for them and look forward to celebrating with them in Geiranger. We wish Märtha, Durek and the girls all the best for the future.”

The Princess and her fiancé announced on Wednesday that their wedding is set to take place on Aug. 31, 2024 at the historic Hotel Union in Geiranger. “Geiranger is known for its spectacular fjord and dramatic mountains. The Geiranger Fjord is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and represents Norway’s rich culture and natural beauty,” Märtha noted.

©Getty Images



Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett’s wedding is scheduled to take place Aug. 31, 2024

“We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger’s beautiful surroundings,” the Princess added. “It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love.

Märtha was previously married to Ari Behn, whom she shared daughters Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah with. The pair tied the knot in 2002 and divorced in 2017. Durek previously revealed to Vanity Fair that he had asked Märtha’s parents for their blessing to propose prior to Ari’s death in 2019. The Princess and her fiancé announced their engagement in June of 2022.

Durek has spoken about having a “great relationship with the royal family.”In an Instagram Live last year, Durek admitted, “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”