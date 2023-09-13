Date set for Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett’s wedding

The Norwegian royals have a wedding to look forward to next year! Princess Märtha Louise of Norway revealed on Wednesday that she will marry her fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett on Aug. 31, 2024 in Geiranger.

“Durek Verrett and I are pleased to announce that our upcoming wedding will take place at the historic Hotel Union in Geiranger on the 31st. August 2024,” she wrote on Instagram (translated to English).

The Princess, who is the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, noted that Geiranger “is known for its spectacular fjord and its dramatic mountains” and that “Geirangerfjord is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and represents Norway’s rich culture and natural beauty.”

She penned, “We’re so happy to be celebrating our love in the beautiful surroundings of Geiranger. It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love.”

The royal’s husband to be sweetly commented on the announcement, “Love you, darling. You are my everything ♥️.”

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2019, announced their engagement in June of 2022. Durek previously revealed to Vanity Fair that he had asked Märtha’s parents for their blessing prior to the 2019 death of Märtha’s ex-husband, Ari Behn, whom she shared daughters Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah with.

In an Instagram Live following their engagement, the Princess and her fiancé shared that they didn’t have a wedding date set yet. “It was challenging enough for me to get to the proposal. Give us some time,” Durek said. “Planning a royal wedding is not as easy as you think it may be.”