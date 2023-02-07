Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé Shaman Durek talks inspiration after releasing music

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s fiancé debuted his first single last year. Shaman Durek Verrett’s “My House” was released back in September, followed by “My House (Remix Collection 2)” last month. King Harald V’s future son-in-law spoke about what inspires his music in an interview with Digital Journal, which was published on Feb. 3.

“I love House Music and I love performing and dancing. This drives the music I make and the writing,” Durek shared.

Asked how his “faith and Shamanism” tie into his music, Durek replied, “Shamanism is about connecting with nature, your ancestors, yourself, the food you eat, gathering and releasing, and manifesting through your tribe and individually. It’s a deep passage and music plays a huge part of the journey into the other realms. It’s a gateway into the feeling of the unseen.”

The Princess’ fiancé revealed that the future will “absolutely” include more music. “It’s not a forced thing, its actually a playful exploration into the unseen. Being a shaman, music gives me a chance to re-center myself, and realize what’s really important, which is freedom of expression,” Durek said. “I believe It can only be found when we surrender to the bass. I believe that god is the music and the music is god.”

Durek announced in August of 2022 that he was releasing “My House” and teased “more to come” at the time. Alongside the announcement, he wrote: “I love.making dance tracks for djs. It brings me joy to go into a studio and make.magic. I can create [different] characters in my music and explore through them in the track. This is one of many things people may not know about me.”