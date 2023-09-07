Princess Charlene receives kiss from Prince Albert after showing off her golf swing

Princess Charlene shows off her golf swing at tournament with Prince Albert©Getty Images
By Alexandra Hurtado

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked tee-rific at the third edition of the Princess of Monaco Cup. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother showed off her golf swing at the 19th hole wearing a black circle skirt, matching polo top and flats.

Charlene and Prince Albert attended the charity golf tournament, sponsored by Monaco Asset Management, on Wednesday at the Place du Casino (Casino Square), which was converted into a green for the evening. The Princess received a sweet kiss on the cheek from her husband after her turn swinging. Grace Kelly’s 65-year-old son then put his skills to the test, while Charlene looked on.

The golf tournament on Sept. 6 raised funds for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s educational work. Per the foundation, the Princess of Monaco Cup followed “Scramble” format rules. The format is said to be “a friendly way to play golf, as each team picks up where the best ball among those of each teammate was located – and it makes for a fun, fast-paced group game.”


Charlene appeared to be in high spirits at the charity event with her husband. Last month, there were rumors that the Princess was “living in Switzerland” and only sees Prince Albert by appointment. Earlier this year, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco shut down a report claiming that the Prince and Princess were separating, noting that “the malicious rumours” were “totally unfounded.”

The royal couple, who celebrated 12 years of marriage in July, will be heading to Charlene’s native South Africa this month for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa’s inaugural Water Bike Challenge. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Sun City. The trip will mark Charlene’s first visit to Africa since she contracted a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in 2021, which left her “grounded” in South Africa for several months.

