Nacho Figueras says he and Prince Harry missed their wives during trip to Asia

Prince Harry was missing Meghan Markle during his trip to Asia. Ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday, the Duke of Sussex’s longtime friend Nacho Figueras revealed that he and Harry wished their respective wives, the Duchess of Sussex and Delfina Blaquier, had been there with them.

“We miss our wives very much,” the polo player told HOLA! USA’s sisterbrand HELLO!. “This was a very short trip, although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them we wish they were here.”

While his and Harry’s spouses were on their minds, Nacho said, “This trip, being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Nacho touched down in Tokyo last Tuesday. The following day, the pair participated in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit - Special Edition. During their trip, Nacho shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Harry sporting aviator sunglasses with their arms crossed, which he captioned: “Shopping for our wives. 😎.”

“A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us,” Nacho added. “And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!”

After Tokyo, the pals traveled to Singapore to compete in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which was held on Aug. 12. Since 2010, the annual polo match has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people.

Harry referenced his late mother, Princess Diana, in his remarks at the event. He said (via HELLO!): “Since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”

The Duke continued, “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world. Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work.”