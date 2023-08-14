Royal House announces school change for Princess

Princess Josephine of Denmark will be separated from her twin brother this upcoming school year. The Danish Royal House announced on Aug. 11 that Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s youngest daughter is switching schools. The 12-year-old Princess is set to begin her studies at Kildegård Privatskole (Kildegaard Private School).

©Jens Rosenfeldt / Rosenfeldt Photography ©



Princess Josephine of Denmark will start Year 6 at Kildegård Privatskole

In a statement, the Danish Royal House said, “HRH Princess Josephine starts in Year 6 at Kildegård Privatskole in the new school year.”

While no reason for the change was provided, the Royal House did note that Josephine “will begin at her new school in the coming week and looks forward to the further schooling.”

©Getty Images



The Crown Prince Couple’s twins started at Tranegårdskolen in August of 2017

Princess Josephine and her twin brother Prince Vincent began in 0 class at Tranegårdskolen in 2017. According to Kildegård Privatskole’s website, the school “offers committed, creative and exciting teaching with a high professional level.”

Josephine is fifth in line to the Danish throne after her siblings—Prince Vincent, Princess Isabella and Prince Christian—and father. The young Princess isn’t the only member of her family who will be starting at a new school this year.

Josephine’s big sister, Princess Isabella, completed her 9th form of secondary school at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole this year. Following the summer holiday, she will continue her schooling at Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup.

Prince Christian started at Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte last year after his parents pulled him out of Herlufsholm following a documentary that “revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.”