Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik announce decision after pulling son out of his school

Prince Christian and Princess Isabella of Denmark will be students at new schools after the summer. The Danish Royal House announced on Sunday, Aug. 7, that a decision about where Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest children will be attending school had been made.

Prince Christian and Princess Isabella will be attending different schools

“After the Crown Prince’s family’s deliberations during the summer, a decision has been made about the coming school year. In the new school year, HRH Prince Christian starts 2nd grade at Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte and HRH Princess Isabella starts 9th grade at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen,” the Danish Royal House said.

The decision comes less than two months after the royal couple pulled Prince Christian, 16, out of Herlufsholm, which he began attending last year. Fifteen-year-old Isabella, who previously studied at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, was set to join her big brother at the private school in Næstved. The Local Denmark reported in June that Herlufsholm had “been the subject of extensive public criticism and scrutiny following a documentary by broadcaster TV2 which last month revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.”

In a statement released on June 26, Mary and Frederik said, “It has been a difficult process for us as a family, but, based on the overall picture and our special position as Crown Prince Couple, we have chosen that Prince Christian will stop at Herlufsholm and that Princess Isabella will not start in 9th class at the school after the summer holiday.”