Queen Letizia Attends Scientific Monologues "Solo De Ciencia" In Madrid©GettyImages
TONED AND FIT!

Queen Letizia shows off her toned arms in chic black dress at ‘Solo De Ciencia’

The royal looks amazing

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Queen Letizia of Spain needs to share her arm routine! The royal looked toned and chic at the Solo de Ciencia in Madrid on June 23rd. She was all smiles in a chic satin dress.


Queen Letizia Attends Scientific Monologues "Solo De Ciencia" In Madrid©GettyImages
The royal looked stunning in a chic gown

The 50-year-old looked elegant at the ceremony, and she accessorized the gown with silver hoop hearings and a black clutch.

Queen Letizia Attends Scientific Monologues "Solo De Ciencia" In Madrid©GettyImages
She wore elegant heels for the all black look

The mother of 2 kept her hair straightened and chic with a shimmery bronzed makeup pallet.

Queen Letizia Attends Scientific Monologues "Solo De Ciencia" In Madrid©GettyImages
She accessorized with silver hoops and a delicate gold ring

According to the website, the Solo de Ciencia is an Ibero-American contest of scientific monologues to promote the communication of science in Spanish. It is designed to inspire and motivate those dedicated to science and technology to actively participate in the dissemination of their areas of work through scientific monologues, in direct contact with the public.

