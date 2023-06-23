Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the week’s most entertaining celebrity TikToks! From Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster to Britney Spears, get ready to be entertained with the 10 best celebrity TIkToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has no privacy now that Stormi is all grown up.

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shares a cropped Ben Affleck thirst trap for “Daddy Appreciation.”

3. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shows off her goofy and silly side.

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reveals she has a celebrity crush.

5. Britney Spears

Britney Spears has fun posing on the beach.

6. Sebastian Yatra

Sebastian Yatra enjoys the Louis Vuitton show with his friends Anitta, and Maluma.

7. Will Smith

Will Smith shares a chaotic Father’s Day post with his kids.

@willsmith Happy Dads Day to all the fathers and father figures out there leading with love ♬ original sound - Will Smith

8. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel tries to make people forget about his infamous NSFW TikTok with a throwback of some crowd work.

9. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind the scenes look at the making of her commercial for Papas Sabritas.

10. Hila Klein

Oliver Tree gets banned from the Teddy Fresh office.