Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears, and more

Stormi Webster is really good at making TikToks

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the week’s most entertaining celebrity TikToks! From Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster to Britney Spears, get ready to be entertained with the 10 best celebrity TIkToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has no privacy now that Stormi is all grown up.

@kyliejenner when ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy 😅😅😅😅 #momlife♬ original sound - HBO

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shares a cropped Ben Affleck thirst trap for “Daddy Appreciation.”

@jlo Daddy appreciation post ✨ #HappyFathersDay#fyp♬ Loving You

3. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shows off her goofy and silly side.

@haileybieber

You know what…

♬ Makeba

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reveals she has a celebrity crush.

@kimkardashian my episode of who’s in my bathroom with @Hailey Bieber ♬ original sound - Kim Kardashian

5. Britney Spears

Britney Spears has fun posing on the beach.


6. Sebastian Yatra

Sebastian Yatra enjoys the Louis Vuitton show with his friends Anitta, and Maluma.


7. Will Smith

Will Smith shares a chaotic Father’s Day post with his kids.

@willsmith

Happy Dads Day to all the fathers and father figures out there leading with love

♬ original sound - Will Smith

8. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel tries to make people forget about his infamous NSFW TikTok with a throwback of some crowd work.

9. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind the scenes look at the making of her commercial for Papas Sabritas.

@shakira Si ya viste lo que pasó en el Gran Escape, ahora disfruta todo lo que pasó detrás de cámaras. @Papas Sabritas Mx #Sabritas#PapasMargarita#Lays#DisfrutarEstáPrimero♬ original sound - Shakira

10. Hila Klein

Oliver Tree gets banned from the Teddy Fresh office.

@hilakleinh3 Oliver Tree pillaged our Teddy Fresh studio (watch more in full vlog on youtube, link in bio) 🖤 #olivertree#teddyfresh♬ original sound - Hila Klein

