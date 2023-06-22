The Duchess of Edinburgh brought a special guest with her to the third day of Royal Ascot. The British royal, 58, enjoyed a sweet summer outing with her dad Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones. Sophie and her father were pictured standing arm in arm at the Ascot Racecourse on June 22.

Back in 2021, the Duchess spoke about her father receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, which she called a “very wonderful birthday present.” During a video call with healthcare staff, Sophie said (via MailOnline), “It was an early birthday present because my father received his vaccine. He’s 89 years old and I’m so happy that he’s actually got it. It’s a huge weight off my mind.”

Scroll to see photos from the pair’s father-daughter date at Royal Ascot 2023...