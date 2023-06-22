Royal family member recycles outfit from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding

Queen Camilla attended the second day of Royal Ascot wearing a familiar outfit. Per the MailOnline, Her Majesty recycled the coat dress by Anna Valentine that she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

Like she did for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials, Camilla accessorized the pastel pink design with a five-strand pearl necklace featuring a pink stone at the center. While she wore a matching pink hat to the royal wedding in 2018, the Queen opted for a beige Philip Treacy hat for Royal Ascot on June 21.

Queen Camilla recycled the outfit she wore to Meghan and Harry’s wedding (left) to Royal Ascot 2023 (right)

Her Majesty looked elegant in a white Dior outfit on the first day of Royal Ascot 2023. Members of Camilla’s family joined the royals at the racecourse on June 20.

The Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot, who served as one of Her Majesty’s ladies in attendance at the coronation in May, rode in a carriage with King Charles’ sister, the Princess Royal. The carriage procession also included Annabel’s son, Sir Ben Elliot, and his wife, Lady Elliot.

Her Majesty wore white on the first day of Royal Ascot 2023

Tom Parker Bowles, whom Camilla shares with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, was also spotted watching the racing with his mother and stepfather, King Charles, on Tuesday.